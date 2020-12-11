Catholic World News

Leading Polish prelate responds to ‘unprecedented attacks’ on St. John Paul II after McCarrick Report

December 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “On the 100th anniversary of the birth of St. John Paul II, we are witnessing unprecedented attacks on his person,” said Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the Polish bishops’ conference. “People who thoroughly research the history of the pontificate of the Holy Father know very well that the issues of protecting children and youth and counteracting any abuses by the clergy were the Holy Father’s highest priority.”

