Missionaries isolated between warring factions in Ethiopia

December 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Salesian community of 25 missionaries has been cut off from the outside world—with no access to phones or internet service—during fighting between the government of Ethiopia and rebels in the Tigray province. A spokesman for the Salesian order said that the last communication from the missionaries in Tigray had been ten days ago, and they were likely running out of food and without electricity.

