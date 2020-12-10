US Department of Labor broadly defines religious exemption from anti-discrimination regulations

Catholic World News

December 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The new 159-page rule affects federal contractors.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!