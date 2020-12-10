Catholic World News
US Department of Labor broadly defines religious exemption from anti-discrimination regulations
December 10, 2020
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: The new 159-page rule affects federal contractors.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
