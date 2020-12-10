Catholic World News

Vietnamese priest suspended for performing exorcisms without bishop’s authorization

December 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Dominic Nguyen Chu Truyen, 72, ministers in Lam Dong province (map). He claimed he received a “mandate from God” to “put hands on patients and heal them and perform an exorcism without seeking the bishop’s permission.”

