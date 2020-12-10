Catholic World News

Ireland’s bishops encourage Catholics to support vaccination program

December 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “If a more ethically acceptable alternative is not readily available to them, it is morally permissible for Catholics to accept a vaccine which involves the use of fetal cell-lines, especially if the potential risk to life or health is significant, as in the case of a pandemic,” the bishops said. “Refusal to accept a vaccine could contribute to significant loss of life in the community and especially among those who are most vulnerable . . . Catholics should continue to advocate for the availability of ethically-developed vaccines.”

