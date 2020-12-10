Catholic World News

Biden HHS pick sued nuns over contraception mandate

December 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-life leaders strongly criticized HHS Secretary-designee Xavier Becerra’s abortion advocacy. The Catholic Health Association, on the other hand, lauded Becerra as “a strong partner with CHA in defending the Affordable Care Act and for advocating for greater access to quality, affordable health care coverage for everyone, particularly the most vulnerable. California Attorney General Becerra has spent his career fighting for underserved communities.”

