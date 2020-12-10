Catholic World News

Detroit archdiocese’s 216 parishes to become 51 ‘families of parishes’

December 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “While the 216 parishes all have been assigned to the groups,” parishes will “retain their own unique identities and worship spaces,” according to the report. In 1966, the Archdiocese of Detroit had 347 parishes; the city’s population plummeted from 1.85 million in 1950 to 670,000 in 2019.

