Prominent UK priest celebrated Mass for children following 2009 return from US treatment center

December 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Quigley, now 56, has been convicted of abuse. He was once Adviser for Religious Education for the Catholic Education Service of England and Wales, an agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, and was also chairman of the National Board of Religious Inspectors and Advisers.

