Belgian court: lockdown rules violate religious freedom

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Belgium’s government is weighing changes in emergency public-health regulations that restricted all religious services to groups of no more than five people, after the country’s highest court ruled that the regulations impose an unconstitutional burden on religious freedom.

