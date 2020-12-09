Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin undergoes surgery

December 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, has been admitted to the Gemelli Hospital for prostate surgery. The cardinal is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days, and return to his normal work schedule gradually as he recovers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!