Nigeria added to US list of religious-freedom violators

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US State Department has added Nigeria to the list of countries were religious freedom is regularly violated. Christians in Nigeria have been under attack by Islamic militants. The other countries on the list of the world’s worst offenders of religious freedom are Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

