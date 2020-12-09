Catholic World News

No shame in prayers of petition, Pope tells audience

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Christians “should not be ashamed” to make urgent prayers to God in times of need, Pope Francis said at his weekly public audience on December 9. The Pope emphasized that prayers of petition are a natural part of Christian prayer, noting that in the Lord’s Prayer we ask for our “daily bread—which means health, home, work, everyday things” as well as the Eucharist.

