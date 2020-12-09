Catholic World News

Belarus ‘leader in exile’ appeals to Pontiff

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Svetlana Tikhanovskaja, who identifies herself as “leader in exile” after a disputed presidential election in Belarus, has made a public appeal to Pope Francis, saying that the country’s crisis “is not only a political issue, but also a moral one, which concerns life and faith.” She said that Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who is also in exile, is “the real mediator” who could end the crisis.

