Bankruptcy court approves reorganization plan for Minnesota diocese

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The plan provides for a $22.5 million trust to compensate survivors of clergy sexual abuse,” the Diocese of St. Cloud said in a statement. “The plan also includes non-monetary protocols for the protection of children.”

