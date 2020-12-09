Catholic World News

South Carolina bishop says Vatican has cleared him of abuse allegation

December 09, 2020

Continue to this story on The Post and Courier (Charleston)

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Guglielmone, the bishop of Charleston since 2009, said last year that allegations against him “are false. I engaged in no wrongdoing. I look forward to being vindicated in court.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

