Catholic Culture Resources
Catholic World News

Supreme Court rejects challenge to transgender student accommodations

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: By declining to hear an appeal by parents in an Oregon school district, the Supreme Court let stand a February appellate court decision that upheld a school district’s policy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

