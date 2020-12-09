Catholic World News

Do not postpone your conversion, Pope says on Feast of Immaculate Conception

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “And to confess it, this is the beginning of a journey of conversion, asking God’s pardon first of all in the Sacrament of Reconciliation, and then to repair the harm done to others,” Pope Francis said during his Angelus address (video) on December 8, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

