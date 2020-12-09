Catholic World News

Pope declares Year of St. Joseph, issues apostolic letter

December 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On December 8, Pope Francis issued the apostolic letter Patris Corde [“With a Father’s Heart”] for the 150th anniversary of the declaration of St. Joseph as patron of the universal Church. The Pope declared a Year of St. Joseph (December 8, 2020 — December 8, 2021) and granted abundant opportunities to gain indulgences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!