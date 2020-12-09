Catholic World News

Italian Covid Christmas rules awaken debate about Midnight Mass

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sandra Zampa, undersecretary of the Ministry for Health, said that Masses “will have to finish early with enough time to return home for the curfew at 10 PM. So around 8:30 PM”; the decision, she added, was “made in agreement” with the bishops’ conference. “Opposition to the measure,” according to the report, come “from two primary, and likely surprising, sources: Italian Masons and Italy’s far-right Lega party.”

