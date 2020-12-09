Catholic World News

English bishops adjust liturgical translation following Vatican concern

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, asked the bishops to use a literal translation at the conclusion of the Collect (Deus, per omnia saecula saeculorum: “God, for ever and ever,” rather than “one God, for ever and ever”).

