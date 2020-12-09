Catholic World News

US bishops again call on President Trump, attorney general to halt federal executions

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For the Second Sunday of Advent, we hear St. Peter counsel that the Lord ‘is patient with you, not wishing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance’ (2 Pt. 3:9),” said the bishops who chair the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and Committee on Pro-Life Activities, “Can we follow the Lord’s example?”

