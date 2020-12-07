Catholic World News

2 priests arrested in Belarus

December 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The nation’s leading prelate, Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, remains barred from entering the country, and his vicar general warned that repression of the Catholic Church is increasing. The Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map) is 64% Orthodox and 12% Catholic.

