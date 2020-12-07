Catholic World News

Cardinal Cantalamessa devotes 1st Advent sermon to death

December 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, devoted his first Advent sermon to the theme, “Teach us to count our days aright, that we may gain wisdom of heart” (Psalm 90:12). The sermon was preached in the presence of Pope Francis and members of the Roman Curia (video).

