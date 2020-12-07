Catholic World News

English bishops’ former national education advisor convicted of abuse

December 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Coventry Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Quigley was Adviser for Religious Education 11–19 for the Catholic Education Service of England and Wales, an agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, and chairman of the National Board of Religious Inspectors and Advisers.

