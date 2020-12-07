Catholic World News

Minnesota archbishop regrets downplaying abuse of adults

December 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “My heart aches as well for the women and men who have come forward over the years to present to me similar accounts of abusive behavior that they sustained as adults,” Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis following the release of the on the McCarrick Report. “I’m embarrassed and ashamed when I think back to situations early on when I failed to acknowledge the depth of the harm, or at times mistakenly apportioned some blame to those making the allegations merely because of their age.”

