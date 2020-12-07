Catholic World News

California bishops support Covid vaccines

December 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The California Catholic Conference affirms that the imminent Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are morally acceptable and commits to working closely with Catholic health care ministries and Catholic Charities to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in collaboration with state and local governments and other entities,” the Conference said in a statement.

