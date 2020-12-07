Catholic World News

Jewish man arrested for setting fire to basilica in Jerusalem

December 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We thank God that the fire was quickly extinguished and we value the efforts of the youth of Jerusalem who were able to stop the assailant without him causing more damage to the church,” the Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said following the December 4 fire. “It is worth noting that the Basilica of All Nations was built on the rock on which Lord Jesus Christ prayed prior to his arrest and crucifixion.”

