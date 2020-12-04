Catholic World News

Pope greets ten new ambassadors to Holy See

December 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Greeting a group of ten new ambassadors to the Holy See, Pope Francis remarked that “our increasingly globalized world urgently demands sincere and respectful dialogue and cooperation.” The new ambassadors are from Denmark, Estonia, India, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Mauritania, Rwanda, Uzbekistan, and Zambia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!