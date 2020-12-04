Catholic World News

Australian court refuses to dismiss charges against reporters in Pell case

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian judge has rejected a bid by reporters to dismiss criminal charges against them for violating a gag order on the trial of Cardinal George Pell in 2018. The reporters face contempt-of-court charges for publishing stories on the verdict in the cardinal’s trial.

