Archbishop Chaput rebukes Cardinal Gregory on Communion for Biden

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “When bishops publicly announce their willingness to give Communion to Mr. Biden, without clearly teaching the gravity of his facilitating the evil of abortion… they do a serious disservice to their brother bishops and their people,” writes Archbishop Charles Chaput in First Things. The retired Archbishop of Philadelphia does not name names, but Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Philadelphia has announced that he will give Communion to Biden.

