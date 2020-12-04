Catholic World News

Justice Dept. files suit against NY village over zoning restrictions that target Orthodox Jews

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Targeting Orthodox Jewish individuals for the purpose of excluding them from a community is both illegal and a direct assault on this Nation’s fundamental values,” the Justice Department stated on December 2. “This unlawful anti-Semitic conduct is wholly unacceptable in the United States of America.”

