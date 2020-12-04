Catholic World News

Alberta, Northwest Territories bishops: It is morally permissible to receive Covid vaccine derived from abortion

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “With respect to someone simply receiving the vaccine, the degree of connection with the original evil act is so remote that, when there also exists a proportionately grave reason for vaccination, such as the current, urgent need to halt the COVID-19 pandemic, then the Church assures us that it is morally permissible for Catholics to receive it for the good of personal and public health,” the bishops wrote in their letter to the faithful. “It remains imperative that Catholics make clear their moral objection to vaccine development derived from abortion, and to advocate with their governments for ethically produced vaccines.”

