Catholic World News

Australian bishops establish Catholic Safeguarding Limited

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The work of safeguarding and professional standards is constantly evolving, including through important and necessary state regulation and oversight,” said Archbishop Mark Coleridge, president of the bishops’ conference. “We in the Church knew we had to evolve as well, which has brought us to this point and to this new agency.”

