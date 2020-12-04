Catholic World News

Pope establishes Worldwide Prayer Network as Vatican entity

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer) disseminates the Pope’s monthly prayer intentions. The papal document establishing the Network as a Vatican entity was accompanied by a Vatican press office statement and the publication of Italian-language statutes.

