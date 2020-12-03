Catholic World News

Muted installation for new Patriarch of Jerusalem; few pilgrims to Holy Land

December 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Pietro Pizzabella will be installed this weekend as the new Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem. But the traditional installation ceremonies will be curtailed because of Covid restrictions that bar public participation. The Church in the Holy Land is expecting a bleak Christmas, without the usual influx of pilgrims for Christmas.

