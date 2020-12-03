Catholic World News

Swiss bishops worried by exodus from Church

December 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Switzerland have voiced concern about statistics that show a record number of people leaving the Church. In 2019, more than 31,000 Catholics dropped from church rolls, up from just over 25,000 the previous year. That figure represents a loss of more than 1% of the country’s total Catholic population.

