Most Americans oppose special treatment for churches in Covid lockdown

December 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Nearly four of five Americans think that houses of worship should abide by the same Covid restrictions, according to a new Pew survey; only 19% of respondents said that churches should be granted greater freedom. Most of those polled said that their own churches are now open, with special measures in place. But 23% of Catholics said their churches were still closed. Respondents were roughly twice as likely (63-32%) to have watched services online as to have attended in person.

