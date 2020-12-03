Catholic World News

Include disabled people in society, Pope insists

December 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Christian concern for disabled people should be “not only to care for them, but also to ensure their active participation in the civil and ecclesial community,” Pope Francis said in his message for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The Pope said that inclusion of the disabled—and rejection of a “throwaway culture”—should goals as society emerges from the Covid lockdown.

