Australian archdiocese plans ‘big and broad’ ad campaign to draw Catholics to Mass

December 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Recent census figures show only about eight to 10 per cent of more than 700,000 people across the Archdiocese of Brisbane who identify as Catholic, actually come to Mass,” according to the report.

