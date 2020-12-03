Catholic World News

Former seminary investigator: McCarrick was ‘epicenter’ of problems

December 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father John Lavers, who led a 2012 investigation into allegations of homosexual activity among seminarians at Holy Apostles Seminary, discussed “a homosexual ‘pipeline’ had been created that funneled vulnerable Latin American candidates into some US seminaries where they were sexually exploited.”

