Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat urges all nations to ratify anti-cluster bomb treaty

December 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: The Convention on Cluster Munitions has been signed by over 100 nations; the United States is not among them.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!