Guatemala’s bishops call for dialogue: ‘Today’s debts are tomorrow’s hunger’

Catholic World News

December 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Protestors in the Central American nation set fire to part of the congressional building.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!