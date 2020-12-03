Catholic World News

Political Islam has become ‘a nightmare’ for Muslims, Egypt’s grand mufti says

December 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sheikh Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, current Grand Mufti of Egypt, criticized the Muslim Brotherhood, whose candidate (Mohamed Morsi) was Egypt’s president from 2012 to 2013.

