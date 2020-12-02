Catholic World News

Colorado attorney general’s report identifies 9 new priests accused of abuse

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “All the newly substantiated incidents of abuse occurred between 1951 and 1999,” according to the attorney general. The new report brought the “total number of known abusive priests in Colorado to 52, number of child victims to 212,” the Denver Post reported.

