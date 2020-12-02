Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat, in Saudi Arabia, calls for respect for religious freedom

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, traveled to Saudi Arabia to discuss a new book on interreligious dialogue. “Religious freedom is one of the most fundamental among the inviolable rights, because it comes from the inherent necessity of men and women to nourish their spirit,” he said during his presentation. “Mere tolerance is not enough!”

