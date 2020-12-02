Catholic World News

Funeral home that lost Supreme Court transgender case will pay $250,000 settlement

December 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled in June that the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s prohibition of sex discrimination also prohibits discrimination based on “sexual orientation” and transgender status.

