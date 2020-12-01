Catholic World News

Belgium bishops question ban on public worship

December 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Belgium’s Catholic bishops are asking for talks with the government about emergency restrictions that would suspend all public celebrations of the Mass until at least January 15.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!