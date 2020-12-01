Catholic World News

Santa Fe archdiocese announces layoffs

December 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has announced plans to eliminate 20 employees, and stop publication its monthly magazine. The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy protection in December 2018.

