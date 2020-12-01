Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell says Vatican finance scandals surprised him

December 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: In an Associated Press interview, Cardinal George Pell said that he was caught off guard by the extent of financial corruption at the Vatican. “I didn’t know that there was so much criminality involved,” he said—although he acknowledged that the situation might be explained by “staggering incompetence.” The cardinal said that he did not know whether Vatican officials pushed for his prosecution in Australia, but “I hope, for the sake of the Church, there’s nothing to it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!