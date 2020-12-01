Catholic World News

China mulls new rules on foreigners to ‘prohibit religious extremism’

December 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, the draft rules prohibit “foreigners from ‘interfering with or dominating the affairs of Chinese religious groups,’ advocating ‘extremist religious thoughts,’ using religion to conduct terrorist activities, or ‘interfering with the appointment or management of Chinese clergy members.’ The last point appears aimed at the Vatican.”

